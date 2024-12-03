'You kept me calm.' Mother praises Clinton Township emergency crew for delivering her baby

(WXYZ) — Candice Demsey was scheduled to give birth Sunday at Beaumont Grosse Pointe, but her baby boy had other plans.

"I knew I wasn't going to make it, so I called 911," she said.

Candice ended up giving birth to little Noah in the back of an ambulance early Sunday morning.

"I still can't believe I had a baby in the back of an ambulance," she said.

It's a first for Candice, who is now a mom to three kids. It was also a first for the two firefighter/paramedics who helped deliver Noah in the back of the ambulance that arrived to transport her.

"It happened really fast," said Brett Isett, a Clinton Township firefighter/paramedic.

Biran Molnar, a Clinton Township firefighter and paramedic, added, "I was ready for it, but I wasn't expecting that."

Brian tells me he's been on the job for more than a decade.

"I've been a paramedic for 12 years now, I was an EMT for almost three years before that and every other time I've gone for a woman in labor, she's obviously in labor, but I've gotten to the hospital and they made a delivery at the hospital. This was a first for me doing it in the field," he said.

On Tuesday, there was a joyous reunion, just about 48 hours after a chaotic experience.

"This is Noah," Candice told the emergency crew.

"Hi, buddy. I remember the last time I saw you," one of them replied.

Happy and healthy, Candice and baby Noah were discharged from the hospital Monday night.

"To deliver a baby, and a healthy baby and for it to go the way it did," said Candice.

Candice tells me she's grateful for the opportunity to say thank you to Brian Molnar, Brett Isett, and their captain, Rob Kokko.

"You guys made it go great, honestly, you kept me calm, you listened to me, you took me seriously," she said.

And they say they're thankful for the rare opportunity to reunite with someone they helped.

"We don't connect a lot with our patients afterward, you know, a lot of the times you just hope everything went well for them and hope everything worked out so, it's really nice to see her and Noah and they're both doing great which is awesome," said Brett.

It's a unique story Candice says she'll be sharing it with Noah for the rest of his life.

"This is something that's just going to go down in history, I mean, he's going to tell his kids about it one day," said Candice.

