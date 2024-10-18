You may not have to jump through hoops to cancel subscriptions anymore

(WXYZ) — Subscriptions can be fun, whether it's clothing subscriptions, gym memberships, or streaming services.

But we all dread when the time comes to part ways with the services, but never fear!

Soon, we will be able to say goodbye to the hold long times, awkward in-person break-ups with your local gym, and treasure hunt-style searches for the unsubscribe button.

The Federal Trade Commission has announced a brand new click-to-cancel rule.

"Part of the ruling is they are supposed to make it more clear, more obvious, getting rid of the fine print," Janell Townsend, the chair of managing and marketing department at Oakland University, said.

"Edge Fitness, actually. I went to cancel and online it said I canceled, and then months later, I saw I was getting charged so I had to call them, they had to give me an email, I had to email someone and I haven't heard back yet," Julia Clemens said.

"Obviously, they don't want to lose a membership and they still blow my phone up every single day trying to sign up again," Joseph Sitto added.

Now, canceling a subscription may be as easy as clicking a button.

"You have to wonder about businesses that choose that model. Are they really creating value for the customer? Because when you're creating value for your customers, you shouldn't need to make it so difficult for them to walk away," Townsend said.

Now, Townsend said with the ruling, we need to be wary of longer subscription terms, like yearly vs. monthly.

"It's always important to remember the old Latin phrase, 'caveat emptor. Let the buyer beware because we all have to be careful of what we're choosing to buy and you have to be careful about relying on the government to protect us and rely on ourselves and be an educated consumer," Townsend said.



