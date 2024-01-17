Volunteer applications now open for 2024 Detroit Grand Prix

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Ahead of the 2024 Detroit Grand Prix in Downtown Detroit, the Detroit Grand Prix Association (DGPA) is now accepting applications for new member volunteers.

The organization says it needs approximately 800 community-focused volunteers to help host the May 31-June 2 event.

“The Detroit Grand Prix Association and its members are a vital part of our team and we would not have been able to bring the Grand Prix back to Downtown Detroit and host this amazing event every summer without their support and hard work,” said Michael Montri, President of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear. “This incredible organization and its passionate volunteers selflessly contribute their time and energy to our event every year and their collective experience and enthusiasm are the driving force behind the Detroit Grand Prix. We are excited to welcome some new members to our DGPA team in 2024 and we are so grateful for the unwavering commitment and dedication off all our Grand Prix volunteers.”

DGPA seeks volunteers across various areas, including circuit marshals, information services, guest navigators, ticket scanners, hospitality services, ushers and shuttle services — a new addition for 2024. Detailed descriptions of each volunteer department can be found by visiting www.DetroitGP.com/volunteer.

To become a DGPA member and volunteer for the 2024 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, an annual membership fee of $20 is required. The fee helps to cover expenses, including various volunteer benefits, such as a membership patch, a commemorative lapel pin, a certificate of appreciation and access to exclusive DGPA social events like DGPA’s annual spring Volunteer Kickoff Party.

Grand Prix volunteers will also receive “an event credential that grants them access to the venue throughout race weekend, official uniform shirts and hats, free parking for the event, meals provided each day of race weekend,” DGPA said.

To become a DGPA member and to sign up to volunteer for the 2024 Grand Prix, visit www.DetroitGP.com/volunteer.