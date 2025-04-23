Volunteers with The Cleanup Club pick up 800+ pounds of trash in Midtown Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A group of more than 100 volunteers came together Tuesday evening with the nonprofit The Cleanup Club for a special Earth Day cleanup in Detroit.

The organization partnered with Cold Truth for the cleanup, where they cleaned up more than 800 pounds of trash in just over an hour.

The Cleanup Club was founded by environmental advocate and artist Hanna Tizedes, who is dedicated to protecting our communities and the Great Lakes from plastic pollution.

During the event on Tuesday, The Cleanup Club said volunteers cleaned up a total of 810.46 pounds of trash.

The organization encourages people to have fun and get creative while doing cleanups throughout the area during the spring, summer and fall. During the cleanups, you'll be provided with bags for the trash, grabbers and a fashionable pink vest.

Other events from The Cleanup Club include:



Ferndale Cleanup & Meditation - Sunday, April 27 at 9:45 a.m. at Walking Lightly in Ferndale

Nurdle Hunt & Trash Cleanup - Saturday, May 3 at 10 a.m. at Clinton River Spillway

Southwest Detroit Community Cleanup - Tuesday, May 6 at 6 p.m. at Detroit Rose Studio

You can learn more about the organization and sign up for events here.