Vote for Michigan's top bartender and resort for the 2023 Stars of the Industry Awards!

LANSING, Mich. — Voting is underway for the Stars of the Industry Awards!

The public is invited to vote for this year’s Bartender Star of the Year and Resort Star of the Year.

The Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association (MRLA) says it’s the first time both categories were put up to a public vote.

This year’s nominees are:

Bartender Star of the Year

Jennifer Caldiran – Ruth's Chris Steak House (Grand Rapids)

Tricia Daniels – The Watershed Tavern & Grill (Haslet)

Misty Gerecke – Continental Creagar (Rochester)

Hannah Greer – JW Marriott (Grand Rapids)

Curry Lund – Big E’s Sports Grill (Grand Rapids)

Jeremy Williams – MDRD Restaurant (Grand Rapids)

Resort Star of the Year

Crystal Mountain (Thompsonville)

Grand Traverse Resort (Traverse City)

Mission Point Resort (Mackinac Island)

Treetops Resort (Gaylord)

Cast your vote on MRLA’s website before Friday, Oct. 13 at 5 p.m.

The Stars of the Industry Awards celebrates the hospitality industry in Michigan by recognizing its standout members.

The winners will be announced at Saint John’s Resort on Nov. 9.

