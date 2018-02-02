VOTE NOW: Do the tax cuts change your opinion of President Trump?

3:56 PM, Feb 2, 2018
1 hour ago
(WXYZ) - It's been an up and down first year in office for President Trump, but his biggest legislative victory is without a doubt passing the tax cut package.

While the long term effects won't be known, we're wondering what your "first" reaction to the tax changes is, specifically: Does the tax cut change your opinion of President Trump?

