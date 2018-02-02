VOTE NOW: Do the tax cuts change your opinion of President Trump?

Cloudy
HI: 21°
LO: 8°
(WXYZ) - It's been an up and down first year in office for President Trump, but his biggest legislative victory is without a doubt passing the tax cut package.
While the long term effects won't be known, we're wondering what your "first" reaction to the tax changes is, specifically: Does the tax cut change your opinion of President Trump?
Voting will run until 6:15 p.m.
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.
We're on Roku.
Stream local news, whenever you want.
Download the app today and get up to date info on the go.