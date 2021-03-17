VOTE NOW: Hybrid, remote, in-office — how would you prefer to work when the pandemic ends?
Posted at 11:32 AM, Mar 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-17 11:35:14-04
(WXYZ) — Today Ford announced its employees worldwide who have worked from home can continue to do so indefinitely in a work-office hybrid schedule.
So we're asking: How would you prefer to work when the pandemic ends?
CLICK HERE TO VOTE IN OUR LIVE NEWSCAST POLL
Voting ends at 11 p.m.
