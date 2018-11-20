VOTE NOW: Is it acceptable to regift presents?

Fair
About 45 percent of all Americans have felt pressured to spend more money on holiday gifts than what they are comfortable with, according to a survey by Bankrate.com.
Re-gifting and boycotting gift exchanges are among the things Americans will do to save money.
We want to know, do you think it's acceptable to re-gift presents?
