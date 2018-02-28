VOTE NOW: Should kids under 18 be allowed to buy energy drinks?

(WXYZ) - A 19-year-old in Jackson County had to be hospitalized and treated for heart trouble after drinking too much caffeine after drinking Mountain Dew and two Red Bulls.

Doctors say the teen doesn't appear to have any permanent damage to his heart, but will have to stay away from all energy drinks.

We want to hear from you: should kids under 18 be allowed to buy energy drinks?

