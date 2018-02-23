VOTE NOW: Should Michigan dedicate more funding to early childhood education?

Fog
(WXYZ) - There's growing concern about education in Michigan and whether young children are prepared for school.
According to the Kresge Foundation, as many as 87 percent of third graders in Detroit aren't reading at their grade level.
Many education leaders say those numbers reflect a slow start and can be traced back as early as kindergarten.
Do you think Michigan needs to dedicate more funding to early childhood education?
