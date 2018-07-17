VOTE NOW: What is your take on breastfeeding in public?

4:20 PM, Jul 17, 2018

MIAMI, FL - JULY 15: A model breastfeeds while walking the runway for the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit show at PARAISO during Miami Swim Week at The W Hotel South Beach on July 15, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)

Frazer Harrison
Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WXYZ) - A model from Monroe made national headlines after walking the runway and breastfeeding her daughter at the same time.

What is your take on breastfeeding? 

CLICK HERE TO VOTE

Voting ends at 5:45 p.m.

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top