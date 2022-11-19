Watch Now
News

Actions

VP Harris meets with China's Xi in bid to 'keep lines open'

Thailand APEC
Jack Taylor/AP
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris arrives to attend the APEC Economic Leaders Meeting during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, APEC summit, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Bangkok, Thailand. (Jack Taylor/Pool Photo via AP)
Thailand APEC
Thailand APEC
Kamala Harris
Xi Jinping, Wang Yi
Thailand APEC
Prayuth Chan-ocha
Xi Jinping, Prayuth Chan-ocha
Kamala Harris
Xi Jinping
Xi Jinping, Prayuth Chan-ocha
Xi Jinping, Prayuth Chan-ocha
Prayuth Chan-ocha, Xi Jinping
Kamala Harris, Prayuth Chan-ocha
Kamala Harris, Prayuth Chan-ocha
Kamala Harris, Prayuth Chan-ocha
Posted at 11:46 AM, Nov 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-19 11:46:15-05

BANGKOK (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has spoken briefly with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in another step toward keeping lines of communication open between the two biggest economies.

A White House official says Harris and Xi exchanged remarks Saturday while heading into a closed-door meeting at the summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Bangkok.

The official says Harris echoed President Joe Biden's comment to Xi at an earlier meeting between the two leaders that China and the U.S. must keep lines of communication open to "responsibly manage the competition between our countries."

On Friday, Harris pitched the U.S. as a reliable economic partner, telling a business conference on APEC's sidelines that the U.S. was there to stay.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!