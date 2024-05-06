VP Kamala Harris to announce new automotive grants in Detroit on Monday

Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Detroit on Monday as part of her nationwide economic tour, but she will also announce a massive program to help the auto industry transition to EVs.

According to a White House official, Harris will announce up to $100 million in grants that will support small- and medium-sized auto parts manufacturers. Those grants will help the manufacturers convert to produce parts for electrical vehicles and make their facilities more efficient.

During her stop in Detroit, Harris will make the announcement and be joined by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and acting Labor Secretary Julie Su.

$50 million of the funds will come from the Department of Energy's Automotive Conversion Grant and $50 million will be from the Department of Energy's Industrial Assessments Center Implementation Grants to help auto suppliers increase their productivity.