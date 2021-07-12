VP Kamala Harris to talk voting rights, COVID-19 vaccine during Detroit visit Monday

(WXYZ) — Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Detroit on Monday, weeks after canceling her scheduled trip to the city due to the major flooding it experienced at the end of June.

Harris is expected to arrive in Detroit early this afternoon and cover several different items during her visit.

First, she'll hold a voting rights listening session before speaking at a COVID-19 vaccine mobilization event.

Finally, Harris will stump for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday evening before heading back to Washington D.C.