VP Kamala Harris to talk voting rights, COVID-19 vaccine during Detroit visit Monday

Julio Cortez/AP
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the graduation and commission ceremony at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md., Friday, May 28, 2021. Harris is the first woman to give the graduation speech at the Naval Academy. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Posted at 5:48 AM, Jul 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-12 05:48:23-04

(WXYZ) — Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Detroit on Monday, weeks after canceling her scheduled trip to the city due to the major flooding it experienced at the end of June.

Harris is expected to arrive in Detroit early this afternoon and cover several different items during her visit.

First, she'll hold a voting rights listening session before speaking at a COVID-19 vaccine mobilization event.

Finally, Harris will stump for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday evening before heading back to Washington D.C.

