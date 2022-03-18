Watch
VW recalls over 246,000 SUVs due to unexpected braking

Posted at 7:31 AM, Mar 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-18 07:31:35-04

DETROIT (AP) — Volkswagen is recalling more than 246,000 SUVs in the U.S. and Canada because faulty wiring harnesses can make them brake unexpectedly, sometimes while in traffic.

The recall comes three days after The Associated Press reported that 47 people had complained to U.S. safety regulators about the problem, some reporting nearly being rear-ended by other vehicles.

The recall covers certain Atlas SUVs from 2019 through 2023, Atlas Cross Sports from 2020 through 2023.

The documents say the electrical contacts on a wiring harness can corrode, interrupting electrical connections.

The problem also can cause the side air bags to deploy late in a crash. The company hasn't developed a fix yet. Owners will get letters starting May 10.

