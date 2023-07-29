Watch Now
News

Actions

Wagner mercenaries in Belarus move closer to the Polish border, Poland's prime minister says

Poland Belarus
AP
FILE - In this grab taken from video released by Belarus' Defense Ministry on Thursday, July 20, 2023, Belarusian soldiers of the Special Operations Forces (SOF) and mercenary fighters from Wagner private military company attend the weeklong maneuvers conducted at a firing range near the border city of Brest, Belarus. The Polish prime minister says that over 100 mercenaries belonging to the Russian-linked Wagner group in Belarus have moved close to the border with Poland. Mateusz Morawiecki said at a news conference Saturday, July 29, 2023 that the mercenaries had moved close to the Suwalki Gap, a strategic stretch of Polish territory situated between Belarus and Kaliningrad, a Russian territory separated from the mainland. (Belarus' Defense Ministry via AP, File)
Poland Belarus
Posted at 3:39 PM, Jul 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-29 15:39:33-04

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The Polish prime minister says that over 100 mercenaries belonging to the Russian-linked Wagner group in Belarus have moved close to the border with Poland.

Mateusz Morawiecki said at a news conference Saturday that the mercenaries had moved close to the Suwalki Gap, a strategic stretch of Polish territory situated between Belarus and Kaliningrad, a Russian territory separated from the mainland.

Poland is a member of both the European Union and NATO: it is worried about its strategic position, given that it has Belarus, a Russian ally, and Ukraine on its eastern border.

Those fears have grown since Wagner group mercenaries arrived in Belarus following the group's short-lived rebellion last month.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Good morning Detroit: Send us your video & be on TV