Wagner mercenaries in Belarus move closer to the Polish border, Poland's prime minister says

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The Polish prime minister says that over 100 mercenaries belonging to the Russian-linked Wagner group in Belarus have moved close to the border with Poland.

Mateusz Morawiecki said at a news conference Saturday that the mercenaries had moved close to the Suwalki Gap, a strategic stretch of Polish territory situated between Belarus and Kaliningrad, a Russian territory separated from the mainland.

Poland is a member of both the European Union and NATO: it is worried about its strategic position, given that it has Belarus, a Russian ally, and Ukraine on its eastern border.

Those fears have grown since Wagner group mercenaries arrived in Belarus following the group's short-lived rebellion last month.