Walgreens Pain & Itch Relief Cream recalled for child resistant closure requirement

(WXYZ) - The Walgreens brand Pain and Itch Relief Cream was recalled due to a failure to meet the child resistant closure requirement.

The packaging is not child resistant as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The cream contains lidocaine, posing a risk of poisoning to young children.

Consumers should immediately place the cream out of the reach of children and return it to Walgreens for a full refund.