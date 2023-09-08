Walk for the Red: Firefighters walking across the state to help first responders battling cancer

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Cancer is the leading cause of death for firefighters in the United States, according to the U.S. Fire Administration.

It has inspired a Michigan firefighter to walk across the state for the 5th year in a row, in an effort to raise money and awareness for first responders fighting the disease.

Firefighters and others left from Macomb Township Fire Department on Thursday morning and are headed across the state. They're set to end in Cascade Township, right on the border of Grand Rapids.

The group is walking for 56 Michigan firefighters who have or have had cancer.

"What makes it different this year is we have 30 more firefighters with cancer than we've ever had to help," said Joseph Warne, the President for Neighbors United. "We walk 140 miles across the state of Michigan in full fire gear. This is more to raise awareness and funds for those firefighting families," he said.

Statistics show firefighters are 9 to 25% more likely to contract cancer due to their job environment, more than any other profession.

The funds raised will pay for basic necessities and unexpected costs. Their goal? $280,000.

"It helps pay bills, might cover a mortgage payment, might help them get a car they need. It’ll help with medical equipment that's not covered by insurance. And again, some of these guys are running without heat, water so hopefully they could turn their their electricity and stuff back on if that was shut off. The biggest thing we learned about all that is these firefighters don't tell their own brothers and sisters in their own stations. They're having these troubles," said Warne.

This year, those participating are walking for 56 firefighters who have or have had cancer. 19 of those 56 passing away from the disease.

"We honor all the fallen firefighters. We put all their pictures up along the route," said Warne.

Joining them in this year's walk is a 17-year-old boy who is an aspiring firefighter and EMT. During the walk, he is wearing the gear of Mount Clemens Fire Department Captain Mike Jeup who recently passed away.

"I met him through a friend. He had some gear he wanted to give me. Then, found out he had cancer. I got the gear from and then want to thank them went to his house, I met him. He was really excited to see that that's what I wanted to do. He died a week after I got the gear from him," said aspiring firefighter and EMT Joey Romanelli.

For firefighters like Joe, he said it's a huge honor Joey was given the captain's gear to wear.

"These are things these guys hold on to forever, so for Joey just to get that means Mike fell in love with him probably after that first meeting and wanted to show him what that brotherhood was all about," said Warne.

That's the brotherhood Joey said he can't wait to be a part of.

"It's really cool, just like being part of something bigger than yourself, if it's the fire service or even doing this walk. Like, there's not many people that can kind of live up to that," said Romanelli.

The walk is open to the public. Anyone is able to join in at any point, especially as they get closer to West Michigan.

The group is expected to arrive to Cascade Township Fire Department on Sunday between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.

If you're interested in supporting these efforts or would like to learn more, click here.