Walker, Warnock meet for only debate in Georgia Senate race

Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/AP
This combination of photos shows, Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Aug. 3, 2021, left, and Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker speaking in Perry, Ga., Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo)
Posted at 12:29 PM, Oct 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-14 12:29:08-04

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker will meet Friday night for their only debate in Georgia's marquee Senate contest.

The 60-minute session comes just days before in-person early voting begins and after reports that Walker paid for a girlfriend to have an abortion in 2009 before later fathering a child with her.

Additionally, the matchup could force both men to answer other attacks — personal and political — that have flooded voters' television screens and social media feeds for months.

The outcome of their race will help determine which party controls the U.S. Senate for the final two years of President Joe Biden's term.

