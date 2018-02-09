Walled Lake Central student dies from injuries after car falls on top of him

Light Snow
HI: 29°
LO: 16°
(WXYZ) - Family, friends and the Walled Lake Schools community are mourning the loss of 16-year-old Tanner Bryan.
Police say the teen was working on a vehicle when it fell on top of him. He was taken to a hospital where he eventually died from his injuries on February 5, according to Tanner's obituary.
He was the captain of the wrestling team, and a linebacker and running back on the football team at Walled Lake Central High School.
"Tanner was a kind and loving young man. He touched many lives and those that knew him looked up to him and admired him," the obituary read in part.
A GoFundMe created for Tanner has garnered more than $25,000 in donations.
According to the GoFundMe post, Tanner's funeral will be held today at St. Joseph Catholic Church in South Lyon.
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.
We're on Roku.
Stream local news, whenever you want.
Download the app today and get up to date info on the go.