Walled Lake dispensary offering free vape battery in exchange for old ones

WALLED LAKE, MI (WXYZ) — If you have an old or used nicotine and or cannabis vape battery Greenhouse of Walled Lake will take it from you in exchange for a brand new one.

This battery exchange program is in an effort to reduce the number of used batteries that wind up in our water and landfills.

"This is our way to continue to give back to the community as we all want to do better when it comes to protecting the environment”, Greenhouse of Walled Lake owner, Jerry Millen said.

According to Walled Lake dispensary, when batteries are not properly recycled, lead, acid, and mercury wind up in our water and in our landfills.

So the Greenhouse of Walled Lake will have an on-site recycling station for used batteries.

Those who recycle their batteries from now through September 19 will receive a new battery free of charge. They will also be entered into a raffle where they have the chance to win a Kayak and select Cannabis.

The Greenhouse of Walled Lake is located at 103 East Walled Lake Drive in Walled Lake, Michigan and is open Monday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m..