Walled Lake family seeking help in finding missing 17-year-old composer & scientist

WALLED LAKE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A family in Walled Lake is searching for their 17-year-old son who was reported missing recently.

They are searching for Romanieo Golphin Jr., who has been featured on NBC’s Today Show, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and Little Big Shots for his work as a pianist and mycologist.

Romanieo stands 5-foot-10 and has clear-framed, slightly oversized square-shaped glasses. He has dark brown eyes and dark brown hair, styled in a 'high-top fade' with dense, tight natural curls on top and faded sides.

Police say that Romanieo Jr. was last seen departing his family's residence in the Eagle Pond apartment complex area in Walled Lake, Michigan. According to his family, the boy is known to take walks for personal space and exercise, frequently taking routes toward the local Dollar General and the fresh supermarket.

Anyone with information about Golphin's whereabouts can call the Walled Lake Police Department Central Dispatch at 248-624-3111