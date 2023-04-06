Wallside offering 50% off Lyft rides home from Opening Day

(WXYZ) — If you're heading down to Opening Day for the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, you can get a discounted ride.

Wallside Windows said it wants to make sure baseball fans have a safe ride home from Opening Day.

The local window manufacturer has partnered with Lyft to offer 50% off Lyft rides on Thursday.

The "Smart Ride With Wallside" promo will allow fans leaving Comerica Park to enter the promo code WALLSIDE2023 in the Lyft app before requesting a ride. Then, Wallside Windows will pay for half the cost of their ride home, up to $15 off.

“Opening Day is a holiday in Detroit. At Wallside Windows, we love the Tigers. I’m a fan, my father is a fan. We know many of our employees and customers are Tigers fans, too,” said Wallside President Adam Blanck. “We want to make sure everyone who celebrates our team gets home smartly and safely.”

“For several years, Wallside has provided hundreds of Tigers fans with a safe ride home from Opening Day at half the cost. When those fans watch games on TV, they hear us promote half-off deals on the replacement windows we make, so this seemed like the right thing for us to do again this year. We’re glad we can provide a smart and safe ride home from the ballpark at half off and we hope even more fans take us up on the offer this year,” explained Wallside Windows Co-Owner Stanford Blanck.

