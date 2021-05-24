Walmart investigating email ad addressing customers using racial slur

(WXYZ) — An email ad sent to Walmart customers prompted outrage and a demand for answers Monday. The company is now investigating the incident to ensure that it doesn't happen again.

The ad says "Welcome to Walmart, N––" in the subject line and body of the email.

Several customers posted the email to social media Monday, questioning how something like this could happen.

Walmart responded in a statement saying, "We discovered that an external bad actor created false Walmart accounts with obvious intent to offend our customers. We were shocked and appalled to see these offensive and unacceptable emails. We’re looking into our sign-up process to ensure something like this doesn’t happen again. We’re also looking into all available means to hold those responsible accountable."