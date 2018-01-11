Walmart raises starting wages, handing out $1K bonuses

8:17 AM, Jan 11, 2018
41 mins ago
BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) - Walmart is boosting its starting salary for U.S. workers to $11 an hour, giving a one-time $1,000 cash bonus to eligible employees and expanding its maternity and parental leave benefits.

The retailer said Thursday that changes to its compensation and benefits policy will impact more than a million hourly workers in the U.S., with the wage increase effective next month.

The company is also creating a new benefit to assist employees with adoption expenses.

