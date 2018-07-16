Walmart rolling out online grocery delivery in metro Detroit

(WXYZ) - You can now get your groceries delivered to your house from Walmart after ordering online.

The retail giant announced Monday they are rolling out online grocery delivery at several locations in metro Detroit. Cities include Detroit, Chesterfield, Shelby Township, Clinton Township and Commerce Township.

Customers can order groceries through the website or app, enter their zip code, create their shopping list then select a time for their order to be delivered. Then, they pay the delivery fee.

Person grocery shoppers will select their items and pack them, before being delivered straight to their house in the one-hour delivery window they chose.

The delivery fee is $9.95 and no subscription is required. It's an addition to the curbside pickup service which is available at 13 stores in metro Detroit.