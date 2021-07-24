Walmart Wellness Day set for Saturday, July 24

(WXYZ) — Walmart is inviting customers to take control of their health at Walmart Wellness Day, a free event on Saturday, July 24, where they can get health screenings and wellness resources at pharmacies statewide, as well as immunizations in one easy location.

The goal of Walmart Wellness Day is to help customers get back on track with preventive health measures they may have missed over the past year, especially as many families prepare for in-person work and school this fall.

More than 4,700 Walmart pharmacies nationwide will host Walmart Wellness Day events from 10 a.m.– 2 p.m. on July 24. Walmart Wellness Day events will feature the following health resources, administered by our qualified pharmacy team: