Want to be a lighthouse keeper? Applications open for Tawas Point Lighthouse program in 2026

Have you ever wanted to be a lighthouse keeper in Michigan? Now is your chance! The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has opened applications for the 2026 Lighthouse Keeper Program at Tawas Point Lighthouse.

The lighthouse in Tawas Point State Park needs lighthouse keepers who will live in the historic lighthouse for two weeks at a time. People must apply in teams of four, and team members must be at least 18 years old and able to climb 85 steps.

According to the DNR, the lighthouse keeper program takes place every two weeks from May through October.

State of Michigan

“We get up, we take a great bike ride, we swim and then we’re here for about five hours with the tours,” said Heidi, a 2025 Tawas Point Lighthouse keeper. “The people here are spectacular. We’ve met people from different countries, from different parts of Michigan, and they’re all interested in lighthouses, just like we are – so it has been a terrific experience. We really appreciate the opportunity!”

“Volunteering at the Tawas Point Lighthouse is a unique experience that combines the region's cultural history and natural sciences,” said Don La Barre, Tawas Point Lighthouse site historian. “You'll dive into the lighthouse's fascinating history, which dates back to the 1870s."

There is a $250 fee to be a lighthouse keeper and a $10 nonrefundable application fee. Applications are due no later than 11:45 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 28. Applicants will be notified no later than March 31.

The dates for keepers are:



May 5 - May 19 Team 1 (Spring Birding Festival)

May 19 - June 2 Team 2 (Memorial Day)

June 2 - June 16 Team 3

June 16 - June 30 Team 4

June 30 - July 14 Team 5 (July 4th)

July 14 - July 28 Team 6

July 28 - Aug 11 Team 7 (National Lighthouse Day & TPL 150th Anniversary Kickoff)

Aug 11 - Aug 25 Team 8

Aug 25 - Sept 9 Team 9 (Labor Day)

Sept 9 - Sept 22 Team 10

Sept 22 - Oct 6 Team 11

Oct 6 - Oct 20 Team 12 (Harvest Festival)

For more information and to apply, visit the Michigan History Center website