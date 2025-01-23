Want to Polar Plunge this winter? Here's where they are happening across Michigan

(WXYZ) — We're getting into the heart of winter, and that means the Special Olympics of Michigan is once again kicking off its Polar Plunge season for 2025.
Presented by the Michigan Law Enforcement Torch Run, this year's Polar Plunge events will raise money for the more than 20,000 Special Olympics of Michigan athletes.
See video from 2024 Polar Plunge events below
“Each plunge represents a commitment to inclusion and empowerment for our athletes,” said John Card, Michigan LETR Director and former SOMI Board Chair. “We invite everyone to join us—whether you’re plunging, supporting a plunger, or volunteering. Together, we can create a more inclusive world for all.”
There are three steps to participate:
- Register: Sign up as an individual or form a team at plungemi.org.
- Fundraise: Set a fundraising goal to support Special Olympics Michigan.
- Plunge: Join us on event day to take the plunge and celebrate with fellow supporters!
This year will also feature new incentives for fundraisers, including prizes for the top fundraisers, team challenges, best costume and more.
Here are the dates for plunges across Michigan.
Saturday, Jan. 25
- Clarkdale
Saturday, Feb. 1
- Fenton
- Turk Lake
- Southwest Michigan
Sunday, Feb. 2
- Lansing
Saturday, Feb. 8
- Grand Rapids
- Mt. Pleasant
Saturday, Feb. 15
- Wayne County
- Sault Ste. Marie
- Munising
- Great Lakes Bay
- Alpena
Thursday, Feb. 20
- Detroit
Saturday, Feb. 22
- Macomb County
- Big Rapids
- Kalamazoo
- Oakland County
Friday, Feb. 28
- Washtenaw County
Saturday, March 1
- Lapeer
- Muskegon
Thursday, March 6
- Legislative (Lansing)
Saturday, March 8
- Grand Traverse
Thursday, March 13
- Unified Spots & Inclusion Center in Grand Rapids
Saturday, March 15
- Marquette
- Manistee
Wednesday, March 26
- Michigan State Police HQ in Dimondale