Want to Polar Plunge this winter? Here's where they are happening across Michigan

(WXYZ) — We're getting into the heart of winter, and that means the Special Olympics of Michigan is once again kicking off its Polar Plunge season for 2025.

Presented by the Michigan Law Enforcement Torch Run, this year's Polar Plunge events will raise money for the more than 20,000 Special Olympics of Michigan athletes.

See video from 2024 Polar Plunge events below

Video from 2024 Michigan Polar Plunges

“Each plunge represents a commitment to inclusion and empowerment for our athletes,” said John Card, Michigan LETR Director and former SOMI Board Chair. “We invite everyone to join us—whether you’re plunging, supporting a plunger, or volunteering. Together, we can create a more inclusive world for all.”

There are three steps to participate:



Register: Sign up as an individual or form a team at plungemi.org. Fundraise: Set a fundraising goal to support Special Olympics Michigan. Plunge: Join us on event day to take the plunge and celebrate with fellow supporters!

This year will also feature new incentives for fundraisers, including prizes for the top fundraisers, team challenges, best costume and more.

Here are the dates for plunges across Michigan.

Saturday, Jan. 25



Clarkdale

Saturday, Feb. 1

Fenton

Turk Lake

Southwest Michigan

Sunday, Feb. 2

Lansing

Saturday, Feb. 8

Grand Rapids

Mt. Pleasant

Saturday, Feb. 15

Wayne County

Sault Ste. Marie

Munising

Great Lakes Bay

Alpena

Thursday, Feb. 20

Detroit

Saturday, Feb. 22

Macomb County

Big Rapids

Kalamazoo

Oakland County

Friday, Feb. 28

Washtenaw County

Saturday, March 1

Lapeer

Muskegon

Thursday, March 6

Legislative (Lansing)

Saturday, March 8

Grand Traverse

Thursday, March 13

Unified Spots & Inclusion Center in Grand Rapids

Saturday, March 15

Marquette

Manistee

Wednesday, March 26