Warming centers open in Detroit amid snowstorm, cold temperatures

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit has warming centers open across the city as a storm is expected to bring accumulating snow and dangerously cold temperatures. Power outages could also happen.

There are warming centers open around the clock for people who are homeless. Two meals, showers, sleeping accommodations and housing assistance will also be provided.

Warming shelters are listed below:



Cass Community Social Services: Serves families and women

Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries: Serves families and women

Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries: Serves single males

Joseph Walker Williams Recreation Center: Serves men, women and families

City recreation centers and libraries are also available during regular operating hours for people to warm up, however, they will be closed on Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day and reopen on Tuesday.

Recreation centers:



Adams Butzel Complex: 10500 Lyndon; Monday - Friday 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Butzel Family Center: 7737 Kercheval Avenue; Monday - Friday from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. and closed Saturday

Clemente Recreation Center: 2631 Bagley; Monday - Friday 1 p.m. – 9 p.m. and closed Saturday

Community Center at AB Ford: 100 Lenox; Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Crowell Recreation Center: 16630 Lahser; Monday - Friday 1 – 9 p.m. and closed Saturday

Farwell Recreation Center: 2711 E. Outer Drive; Monday - Friday 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. and closed Saturday

Heilmann Recreation Center: 19601 Crusade; Monday - Friday 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Kemeny Recreation Center: 2260 S. Fort; Monday - Friday 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Lasky Recreation Center: 13200 Fenelon; Monday - Friday1 – 9 p.m. and closed Saturday

Northwest Activities Center: 18100 Meyers; Monday - Friday 8 a.m. – 9 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Patton Recreation Center: 2301 Woodmere; Monday - Friday 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Detroit Public Library Branches:

Main Library at 5201 Woodward Avenue: Monday and Thursday - Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday noon to 8 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Bowen Branch at 3648 W. Vernor: Monday, Wednesday and Saturday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday noon - 8 p.m.

Campbell Branch at 8733 W. Vernor Highway: Monday and Wednesday noon - 8 p.m. and Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Chandler Park Branch at 12800 Harper: Monday, Wednesday and Saturday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Thursday noon - 8 p.m.

Chaney Branch at 16101 Grand River: Monday, Wednesday and Saturday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday noon - 8 p.m.

Duffield Branch at 2507 W. Grand Boulevard: Monday, Wednesday and Saturday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Tuesday & Thursday noon - 8 p.m.

Edison Branch at 18400 Joy Road: Monday and Wednesday noon - 8 p.m. and Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Elmwood Park Branch at 550 Chene: Monday, Wednesday and Saturday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday noon - 8 p.m.

Franklin Branch at 13651 E. McNichols: Monday, Wednesday and Saturday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday noon - 8 p.m.

Hubbard Branch at 12929 W. McNichols: Monday and Wednesday noon - 8 p.m. and Tuesday, Thursday and and Saturday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Jefferson Branch at 12350 E. Outer Drive: Monday and Wednesday noon - 8 p.m. and Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Knapp Branch at 13330 Conant: Monday, Wednesday and Saturday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; and Tuesday and Thursday noon - 8 p.m.

Lincoln Branch at 1221 E. Seven Mile Road: Monday and Wednesday noon - 8 p.m. and Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Parkman Branch at 1766 Oakman Boulevard: Monday and Wednesday noon - 8 p.m. and Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Redford Branch: 21200 Grand River Avenue: Monday and Wednesday noon - 8 p.m. and Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sherwood Forest Branch at 7117 W. 7 Mile Road: Monday, Wednesday and Saturday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday noon - 8 p.m.

For those needing emergency shelter throughout the year, call the city of Detroit’s Housing Services Helpline at 866-313-2520 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Veterans looking for shelter can call 866-313-2520 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

