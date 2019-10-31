Warren De La Salle cancels football season after hazing among varsity football team in locker room

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Allegations of hazing from senior football players at Warren De La Salle high school have forced the cancellation of the football season and the playoff game scheduled for Friday.

According to the school, officials became aware of a hazing incident involving the team and its players this week.



After an investigation, the school said in a statement the "hazing has deeper roots, and is more pervasive than originally thought."

“De La Salle Collegiate is a Lasallian Catholic school. We uphold values of human dignity, good sportsmanship, and respect for all,” De La Salle President John M. Knight said. “At this time, as we continue our investigation, the school leadership feels that it best that we take a step back from the field of competition. We do so with sadness, but also with a heart and mind and spirit determined to do what is right. What is right for our young men. What is right for our community. And what is right according to our Lasallian Catholic values.”

They were originally scheduled to play Birmingham Groves in the first round of the MHSAA playoffs.

The Pilots are 5-4 this season, but were division 2 state champions in 2018 and 2017.