Warren father dies after being struck by car during driving lesson with daughter

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Warren father has died after he was struck by a car during a driving lesson with his teenage daughter on Sunday afternoon, police say.

Warren police say the 62-year-old man was helping his 18-year-old daughter with driving near Warner Avenue when she struck him with the vehicle and dragged him a short distance.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Police say the teen remained at the scene of the crash and is fully cooperating with investigators.

The Warren Police Department Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating; anyone with information is asked to call 586-574-4741.