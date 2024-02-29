Warren homeless shelter faces leap day closure due to increased need this year

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Warren homeless shelter is facing a possible closure by the end of the leap day amid a lack of the funding necessary to stay open.

Motor City Mitten Mission (MCMM) opened its doors in 2002 to serve as a safe, warm space southeast Michigan's unhoused.

“The shelter has provided warm meals, beds and housing for more assistance for more than 689 individual guests seven days a week,” MCMM said. “But after providing almost three weeks of 24-hour care during the bitter January winter, available private funding has dwindled.”

To avoid closing by February 29, MCMM seeks donations from businesses and individuals to keep the shelter open until April 6.

“We don’t want to shut the shelter down, we never want to shut the shelter down,” said Gail Morrow, Executive Director and founder of Motor City Mitten Mission. “Since our founding in 2018, our dedication to fighting homelessness has never wavered, and our effect on the community has been strong, positive and immediate. But at the end of the day, we are a nonprofit that relies on the generous donations of others in the community. Without more donations and no financial assistance from Macomb County, we’ll be forced to close by the end of February. And without our shelter, people living on the street — in the cold and in need — will have one less place to rely on for food, safety and all the additional serves that we have provided.”

Motor City Mitten Mission is located at 8150 Champ Avenue in Warren.

Donations can be made at the following:

