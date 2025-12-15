Warren man arrested after allegedly shooting cousin, leading police on high-speed chase

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Warren man is in custody after allegedly shooting his cousin following a family dispute and leading police on a dangerous high-speed chase that ended with him hiding in frigid water under a bridge in Harrison Township.

The incident began around 1:40 a.m. Sunday when Eastpointe police responded to a shooting on Ash Street near Beaconsfield. The victim, a woman who was sitting in her car, had been shot by her own cousin after what investigators say was a disagreement at a family gathering.

"The investigation revealed that this woman and him had a disagreement at a family gathering," Lt. Alexander Holish said. "It appears the victim was leaving after the disagreement and that's where the suspect ambushed her."

The suspect fled the scene immediately when officers arrived, sparking a high-speed pursuit eastbound on I-94. Police say he reached speeds of 115 mph during the chase.

Watch part of the chase below:

Video: High-speed police chase after shooting in Eastpointe

The pursuit ended when the suspect took the North River Road exit in Harrison Township, driving down the dead-end street surrounded by water. He crashed his car and continued fleeing on foot.

"This is probably a police officer's dream search area: you can't go anywhere," resident Dominique DeLano said.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including Eastpointe, Warren and St. Clair Shores police and the Macomb County Sheriff's Office K-9 unit, joined the manhunt. Residents captured the dramatic scene on their home surveillance cameras and cellphones.

"We looked out the front window, there must have been eight or nine cars, police cars. Just right on the street in front of our house," resident Gloria Delano said.

Officers eventually found the suspect hiding underneath a bridge in the frigidly cold water.

"He was probably freezing every part of himself," Gloria DeLano said.

WXYZ

"I mean luckily, we located him rather quick and he didn't spend an extensive amount of time there because I'm sure it was dangerous to himself too," Holish said.

The suspect is now being held at the Macomb County Jail and could soon face charges. Police say the victim is in stable condition and expected to recover.

—————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

