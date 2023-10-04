Warren man charged in connection to the fatal stabbing death of his wife

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office (MCPO) has charged Ricardo Orozco, 56, of Warren in connection to the fatal stabbing death of his wife.

MCPO says on September 30, police were dispatched to a gas station in Macomb County where Orozco was found sitting in the drivers seat of a Dodge Durango. Police found Orozco's wife in the back of the SUV deceased with multiple stab wounds.

"This tragic event has destroyed a family. October being Domestic Violence Awareness Month, let’s remember that violence is never the answer,” said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.

Orozco has been charged with Second Degree Murder, a life felony.

Orozco’s bond was set at $2 million cash/surety. A GPS tether and passport forfeiture will be required if Orozco posts bond.

His next court appearance will be on October 17 at 8:45 a.m. for probable cause hearing.