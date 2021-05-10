Watch
Warren police arrest 39 people on nearly 100 charges in Operation P.E.A.C.E

WXYZ
Posted at 5:52 AM, May 10, 2021
(WXYZ) — The Warren Police Department will be announcing the results of a major operation that ended with dozens of arrests.

Police Commissioner William Dwyer and Mayor Jim Fouts will announce the results of Operation P.E.A.C.E. (Police Enforcement and Community Engagement) at 11 a.m. Monday.

According to police, the department planned and executed the operation to address issues including drug overdoses, illegal drug sales, prostitution and more.

Police say there were more than 39 arrests on more than 67 felony and 22 misdemeanor charges. They executed 18 search warrants.

More information is expected to be released on Monday morning.

