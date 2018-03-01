Warren police arrest middle school student accused of making 'kill list'

Light Snow
WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) - A 12-year-old boy who's accused of bringing a "kill list" to Carter Middle School in Warren has been taken into custody.
He now faces a charge of making a false threat of terrorism.
Commissioner Bill Dwyer tell 7 Action News another student found a list on Tuesday with nine names on it as well as "bad teachers."
The boy could spend 20 years in prison.
