Warren police chase ends with 4 teens who allegedly stole cars crashing into Brayz Hamburgers

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Four teens have been arrested after Warren police say they were stealing cars, before leading authorities on a chase and crashing into Brayz Hamburgers in Hazel Park.

See video from the scene and hear from the Brayz owner in the video below

4 teens arrested after stealing cars, crashing into Brayz Hamburgers following chase with Warren police

Warren police say that they got mutliple calls about people stealing Kias at Warren Manor Apartments, near 8 Mile and Dequindre.

When police got there, they saw a black Kia Optima fleeing the area and tried to pull them over before the chase started. The teens then drove north on Warner before turning onto 9 Mile towards Dequindre. At the intersection of those two roads, the teens ran a red light and crashed into the driver of a white Lincoln sedan heading south.

The impact from that crash caused the teens to crash into the restaurant.

All four teens tried to run on foot but were quickly arrested. Police determined that the car was stolen, finding a handgun in the vehicle. They also found another stolen Kia that was originally at Warren Manor Apartments.

The woman driving the Lincoln was hospitalized for what police call 'very minor injuries.'