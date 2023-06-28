WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Warren Police Department on Wednesday announced more than 400 arrests in what they’re calling the “biggest sweep” in the department’s history.

Police say Operation PACT kicked off in late May and was a four-week directed enforcement operation focused on crimes that impact the community’s sense of safety, security and overall well-being.

The results of the operation brought 442 arrests and 718 charges, police said.

Warren Police Department announces more than 400 arrests in historic sweep

“This operation, with summer starting last week, is zero tolerance in the city of Warren. You come to Warren to commit a felony, to commit a misdemeanor, or huge traffic violations, you’re going to be paying the price,” said Warren Police Department Commissioner William Dwyer.

Police say 68 weapons were taken off the streets of Warren and 24 stolen vehicles were recovered.

Police also reportedly issued more than 2,000 traffic citations during the enforcement period.

“This goes a long way to ensuring we have safe neighborhoods,” said Warren Mayor Jim Fouts, who attended the press conference.

