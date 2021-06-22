Warren police officer who made racist social media comments is fired

(WXYZ) — A Warren police officer who made racist comments on social media was fired, the department announced on Tuesday morning.

According to police, they received a complaint about the officer's comments on June 14. He was placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

The internal investigation found violations of the department's policies, and after interviewing the officer and holding a due process hearing, Commissioner William Dwyer terminated the officer effective Tuesday.

"These types of actions will not be tolerated by Commissioner Dwyer or by the City of Warren Police Department. They do not reflect the men and women of this Department, nor the values of this Department," the department said in a release. "This appropriate action demonstrates how seriously the City of Warren Police Department views statements or acts of racism by any of its members. They will not be tolerated."

Dwyer wanted to remind the public that Warren Police personnel will be held accountable for behavior whether on or off-duty.