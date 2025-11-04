Warren police search for vehicle in hit-and-run that seriously injured 12-year-old

(WXYZ) — Warren police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run that seriously injured a child on Monday evening.

According to police, the hit-and-run happened around 5 p.m. near the area of 13 Mile and Moceri Circle, which is just west of Schoenherr.

Police say a 12-year-old on a minibike was hit by the vehicle, and the child sustained significant injuries in the crash. We're told the child is in serious but stable condition.

Investigators believe the vehicle fled the scene and was last seen traveling west on 13 Mile Rd.

They are still reviewing video footage from the area and interviewing witnesses.

The vehicle is believed to be a newer-model Chevy Equinox that is gray or black in color.

Anyone who has information or video of the incident from the area is asked to contact Warren Police Det. M. Accivatti at 586-574-4859 or maccivatti@warrenpd.org.