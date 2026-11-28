WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police in Warren are seeking public assistance in finding a car involved in a hit-and-run on 8 Mile Road.

A dark-colored sedan struck a 49-year-old Warren resident in front of SNK Fuels at 8091 8 Mile Road at about 7:40 p.m. Wednesday before the driver fled the area, police said.

Investigators asked anyone with security cameras or dashcams in the area to check their footage for any sightings of the sedan before or immediately after the crash. They believe the sedan headed westbound on 8 Mile Road toward Van Dyke, where it may have turned north, police said.

Police said video can be uploaded to the department's public Axon portal. The public can also call Detective Richardson at 586-574-4835 with information.