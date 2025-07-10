Warren police to hold press conference Thursday following officer-involved shooting

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Warren police plan to hold a press conference on Thursday morning following an officer-involved shooting that happened on Tuesday; the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene following a pursuit.

WATCH THE PRESS CONFERENCE HERE AT 10:30 A.M.

Watch Darren Cunningham's video report:

Man shot & killed during shootout with Warren police on Detroit's east side

According to police, Warren officers were sent to a home in the 13000 block of Prospect Avenue for reports of domestic violence and arson around 3 a.m. The female caller reportedly had told police that her boyfriend had assaulted and strangled her before trying to set the residence on fire.



Police say the man had left the scene in a Chrysler sedan before officers arrived.

Investigators later found the man in the area of McNichols and Van Dyke. According to police, the suspect then drove away, firing at them multiple times during the pursuit.

After a brief chase, police say the man got out of his car in the area of Castle Avenue and Kenney, running away while still firing shots at officers. Police say officers returned fire at the man.

Near a home on Castle and Montlieu, police say they found the man with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

We're told no police officers were hurt in the incident. The suspect's girlfriend did not sustain any serious injuries, police say.

An update on the case is expected Thursday morning.