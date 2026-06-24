5 juveniles between 11-17 charged after innocent driver killed in chase in Warren

(WXYZ) — Warren police provided an update on a police chase that ended with an innocent man killed by the suspects' vehicle last week.

Police said the five suspects in the vehicle were between the ages of 11 years old and 17 years old, and it was driven by a 17-year-old from Detroit.

See dash cam video from police below

Dashcam video shows Warren police chase where innocent man was killed by suspect's vehicle

Remeious Washington, 48, was killed last Thursday morning when a silver pickup truck being chased by Warren police ran a red light and slammed into his car at 8 Mile and Schoenherr around 2 a.m. Police say Washington was in the left lane, and moved over to the right lane for the emergency vehicles when his vehicle was struck by the truck.

Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido said that all of the juveniles are facing charges. The 17-year-old is being charged as an adult.

The 17-year-old is expected to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon on charges of:



Felony murder

Second-degree murder

Fleeing and eluding causing death

Leaving the scene of an accident causing death

Receiving and concealing a motor vehicle

Burglary tools and possession with intent to steal

Resisting and obstructing

The other suspects — two 15-year-olds, a 14-year-old and an 11-year-old — are charged as juveniles with:



Receiving and concealing a motor vehicle

Burglary tools and possession with intent to steal

Resisting and obstructing

Watch surveillance video from the scene that shows the juveniles jumping out of the pickup truck after the crash:

Surveillance video shows kids jumping out of pickup truck

Surveillance video shows juvenile running from police

Warren police said officers first spotted the pickup truck near Fairfield and Georgiana just before 2 a.m. The people inside were wearing ski masks as they drove through the neighborhood. When officers attempted a traffic stop, the driver fled.

After the crash, five people bailed from the pickup. Officers arrested four of them. The fifth suspect was arrested on Tuesday.

In the update, police said the Southeast Warren area, where the suspects were, had 17 reported thefts, break-ins and attempted car thefts in the past 48 hours.

Police also said the suspect's vehicle was freshly stolen out of the Grosse Pointe area.

Washington, known to family and friends as "Remo," had just left his job at Warren Screw Products and was minutes from home when the crash happened.

His sister, Khadijah Hermosa, said she watched her brother die on video.

"I just watched my brother — literally just watched our brother — lose his life on video. Do you know how much that hurts us?"

"I want to be clear. We are here today because a 17-year-old murdered Mr. Washington. We’re hear because a deliberate calculated chain of choices made by that individual," Warren Police Commissioner Eric Hawkins said on Wednesday.

Extended interview: Family speaks about losing brother in Warren crash

Family speaks out after losing brother in Warren crash

Washington's niece, Tyshayla Cremeans, described the severity of the crash.

"They had to pull him out the back of his car. That's how bad it was. When they pulled him out, they did CPR all the way to the hospital. It's just sad. I love my uncle dearly, he loved me too."

His sister Shay Washington remembered him as the heart of the family.

"He was the life of the party. We love him. We're a really close-knit family and it's gonna hurt. We're gonna miss him so much."