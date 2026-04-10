Warren Restaurant Week kicks off Friday; here are the restaurants & deals

(WXYZ) — Warren Restaurant Week officially kicks off Friday, with businesses across Michigan's third-largest city offering deals for more than a week.

According to the City of Warren, Restaurant Week runs from April 10-19.

Check out the restaurants and the deals below.

Ale & Eddie’s Taphouse - 15015 13 Mile Rd.



Dinner specials starting at 5 p.m., 1/2 off pizzas on Monday

Stuffed chicken dinner - $23

Mediterranean Salmon - $24

Big Cheese Sliders - $17

Spicy Italian Sub - $17

Taphouse Cobb Salad - $16

Amo Sami’s Shawarma - 27700 Mound Rd



15% off when mentioning Warren Restaurant Week

Andiamo Warren - 7096 East 14 Mile Road



25% off entire bill, up to $50

Bangkok Soi 12 - 5359 12 Mile



Two can dine for dinner - one appetizer, one noodle and one rice dish for $29

Betty Jane's Bar & Grill - 13791 E. 13 Mile Rd.



Choose 3 for $18 of entree, side and beverage

Beyond Juicery + Eatery - 28805 Mound Rd



$5 strawberry banana smoothie

Buddy’s Pizza - 8100 Old 13 Mile Rd



Any 4-Square Pizza + Any Individual Salad + Buddy Bread + 2 Vernors Floats for $29.99

Buffalo Wild Wings - 29287 Mound Rd



Pick 6 Special - 2 Drinks (Pepsi Product), 2 (Select) Entrees, 2 (Select) Sides $19.99. Add On Skillet Cookie for $4.99

City Burger - 28925 Van Dyke Ave.



15% Off Your Entire Bill When You Mention Warren Restaurant Week

CRAVN - 11549 E. 9 Mile Road



All lattes $5

Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich - $7.99

$2 coney dogs

CRAVN Sample Box - $18.99

15% off entire order when mentioning Warren Restaurant Week

Flame & Fusion - 29208 Hoover Rd.



Smash Burger Combo with Fries and Soda – $9.99

4 pcs. Fried Chicken Combo with Fries and Soda – $9.99

Chicken, Lamb or Mix Gyro – $9.99

Chicken, Lamb or Mix Rice Platter – $9.99

Any Sub Sandwich with Fries – $10.99

3 pcs. Birria Tacos – $9.99

Family Deal: 2 Rice Platter, 10 pcs. Fried Chicken, 10 pcs. Boneless or Wing Ding, Large Fries – $39.99

*Must mention Warren Restaurant Week

Hitching Post - 11203 East 8 Mile Rd.



Smash Burger or Perch Sandwich for $13

Khan’s Hot Chicken - 28893 Bunert Rd.



15% off for every menu meal and free drinks

Kuhnhenn Brewing Co. - 5919 Chicago Road



Friday April, 10th – 1/2 OFF Personal Pizza

Saturday, April 11th – Buy One Root Beer Get One Free

Sunday, April 12th – $4.00 Stuffed Pretzel

Monday, April 13th – Free Popcorn

Tuesday, April 14th – Soft Bavarian Pretzel Sticks (4 with Hot Cheese) $6

Wednesday, April 15th – Giant Pretzel (with Hot Cheese and Mustard) $12

Thursday, April 16th – Free Growler Bottle with Any Growler Fill

Must mention Warren Restaurant Week

Leasons - 11475 13 Mile Rd.



Pick Any 2 for $9.99 - Small Shake, Small Sundae, Hamburger, Chili Fries, Cheese Stix

Leo’s Coney Island - 28501 Hoover Road



Monday: $1.99 Coney’s

Tuesday: Dine-In for a Cup of Coffee

Wednesday: Wings are 99¢ a wing

Thursday: $2.99 for a Soup with a Salad Purchase (excluding mini tossed salad)

Friday: $2.99 for Soup with a Fish Meal

Saturday and Sunday: Free Scoop of Ice Cream with a Dinner Purchase

10% off your regular priced bill (does not include any specials)

Lisa Tori’s Pizza - 6768 12 Mile Rd.



Large 1 Topping Pizza $13.99

Large 2 Topping Breakfast Pizza $17.99

Little Italy Pizza - 28825 Hoover

Monday and Tuesday: $9.99 Large One Topping, Round or Square

Wednesday and Thursday: $19.99 2 Medium Pizzas (one with 3 toppings and one with 1 topping)

Friday-Sunday: $49.99 Mega Meal Deal – 2 Medium Pizzas (one 3 topping and one 1 topping), 10 Wings (bone in or boneless), Small Specialty Salad, 10 pc Cheese Bread, and 2Lt Pepsi Product

Louie’s Ham and Corned Beef - 11450 E 9 Mile and Hoover



2 Coney Dogs, Fries & a Drink – $11.99

Louie’s Special Corned Beef Egg Rolls & a Drink – $11.99

Breakfast Sandwich (Ham, Bacon, or Sausage) & Orange Juice – $10.99

As a thank you to all our loyal customers, Mama’s homemade rice pudding is on the house all Restaurant Week long.

Lumberyard Pub & Grub - 26700 Schoenherr Rd



Daily Special: 1/3 Burger with French Fries and Pint of Beer $10.99

Tuesdays: $2 Tacos

Fridays: Fish Friday: Fish Sandwich $12, 2 pc. Dinner $14, 3 pc. Dinner $16

Magic Spice – Vegetarian Indian Eats - 32818 Ryan Road



Complete 3-Course Meal for $20

Malone’s Tavern - 32350 Van Dyke



Appetizer Special: Dublin Chips with our Homemade Sauce $4

Dinner Entrées: 1/2 Slab of Baby Back Ribs Served with Fries $18, Dublin Burger with Dublin Chips $14, Cajun Dill Salmon Served with Rice $16, Chicken Chipotle Pasta with Garlic Bread $16

Dessert: Maker’s Mark Bread Pudding $8.50

Mexico City Restaurant - 32500 Van Dyke Ave.



Specials dine-in only, free chips and salsa with every order!

Warren Restaurant Week Special: Mention restaurant week and receive FREE dessert of your choice when you purchase two entrees!

Monday – Wet Burrito Entree $13.99

Taco Tuesday – Tacos only $1.99 each!

Wednesday – Sizzling Fajita Plate – $15.99

Thursday – Alambre Taco Entree – $13.99

Middle Eats - 32040 Van Dyke Ave.



$10.99 Chicken Shawarma Bowl, must mention restaurant week

Munch House Eatery - 5949 E 10 Mile Rd



Main Menu Item + Fries + Kool-Aid = $10 ($15 value)

NextBite - 23940 Dequindre Rd.



Famous Chicken 65 Sandwich - $6.99

NYC Halal Eats Warren - 5377 E. 12 Mile Rd.



15% OFF All Menu Items, 50% OFF All Lemonades

Petey’s Pizzeria - 30830 Ryan Rd



Large 2 Topping Pizza & Bread for $20

2 Large 1 Topping Pizza for $30

Pour Advice - 11650 E 13 Mile Road (13 & Hoover)



Monday thru Friday 11 AM – 3 PM - $10 Chicken Quesadilla, Nachos, Cheeseburger w/ff, Grilled Ham & Cheese w/ff, or Chicken Tenders w/ff

Monday: $10 Ma’s Meatloaf with Mashed Potatoes, Corn & Coleslaw, HAPPY HOUR ALL DAY

Tuesday: $2 Tacos (Beef or Chicken), $10 Quesadilla or Nachos

Wednesday: $10 Cheeseburgers & French Fries, $5 Bourbons

Thursday: $12 1/2 Slab mouthwatering BBQ Ribs, Fries & Coleslaw

Friday: $10 Fish & Chips (Cod or Grouper) Served with Coleslaw

Saturday & Sunday: Enjoy your choice of Chicken & Waffles, Eggs & Meat, Biscuits & Gravy, or Pancakes and Waffles. Includes 2 mimosas for only $25

Rusty Rooster Saloon - 11557 E. 12 Mile Rd.



Buy a Regular Priced Entree and Second is Half Off

Saroki’s Crispy Chicken & Pizza - 15150 East 14 Mile Rd.



12 Piece Tender, 4 Honey Butter Biscuits, and 3 Sauces of your choice; $21.20

Large Any 2 Topping Pizza for $11.99

2x Large 1 Topping Pizzas for $21.20

A Slice of Rome Pizzeria - 32801 Hayes Rd.



Large 16” Pizza up to 4 Toppings, lus Free 10 Piece Wings $24.99

Medium 14” Pizza up to Toppings, plus Free Cheesy Garlic Sticks $19.99

Large 16” 4 Topping Pizza plus 2 Cans of Pop, Cheesy Garlic Sticks, 2 Dipping Sauce & 10 Free Wings $30.99

Table 53 Pizzeria - 32270 Van Dyke Ave.



Dine In Special for Two: Two 8″ Subs of Your Choice, Side Salad and 2 Fountain Drinks $15

Tipsy’s Bar + Grill - 7280 E 12 Mile Road



Monday: Soup: Hungarian Mushroom, 2 for $4 Sliders, Irish Pub Burger w/Fries $12

Tuesday: Soup: Chicken Tortilla, 2 for $4 Tacos, Chili or Queso Smothered Burrito Plate $12

Wednesday: Soup: Spinach Tortellini, Sausage and Cheese Manicotti w/ Soup or Salad $12

Thursday: Soup: Dill Pickle, Polish Combo Plate $17.50

Friday: Soup: French Onion, New York Strip, Potato, and Veggie $16, Blackened Catfish w/Veggie Alfredo $15

Saturday/Sunday: Brunch Menu 11am – 3pm, Soup: Egg Drop, Any Stir Fry $10

Vivio’s Warren - 3601 E 12 Mile Rd.



$12 Two Gun Louie Pizza Square, Vivio’s Classic Pepperoni Pizza

Zestia Greek Street Food - 5753 E 12 Mile Rd.

