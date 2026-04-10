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Warren Restaurant Week kicks off Friday; here are the restaurants & deals

Warren REstaurant WEek
City of Warren
Warren REstaurant WEek
Posted

(WXYZ) — Warren Restaurant Week officially kicks off Friday, with businesses across Michigan's third-largest city offering deals for more than a week.

According to the City of Warren, Restaurant Week runs from April 10-19.

Check out the restaurants and the deals below.

Ale & Eddie’s Taphouse - 15015 13 Mile Rd.

  • Dinner specials starting at 5 p.m., 1/2 off pizzas on Monday
  • Stuffed chicken dinner - $23
  • Mediterranean Salmon - $24
  • Big Cheese Sliders - $17
  • Spicy Italian Sub - $17
  • Taphouse Cobb Salad - $16

Amo Sami’s Shawarma - 27700 Mound Rd

  • 15% off when mentioning Warren Restaurant Week

Andiamo Warren - 7096 East 14 Mile Road

  • 25% off entire bill, up to $50

Bangkok Soi 12 - 5359 12 Mile

  • Two can dine for dinner - one appetizer, one noodle and one rice dish for $29

Betty Jane's Bar & Grill - 13791 E. 13 Mile Rd.

  • Choose 3 for $18 of entree, side and beverage

Beyond Juicery + Eatery - 28805 Mound Rd

  • $5 strawberry banana smoothie

Buddy’s Pizza - 8100 Old 13 Mile Rd

  • Any 4-Square Pizza + Any Individual Salad + Buddy Bread + 2 Vernors Floats for $29.99

Buffalo Wild Wings - 29287 Mound Rd

  • Pick 6 Special - 2 Drinks (Pepsi Product), 2 (Select) Entrees, 2 (Select) Sides $19.99. Add On Skillet Cookie for $4.99

City Burger - 28925 Van Dyke Ave.

  • 15% Off Your Entire Bill When You Mention Warren Restaurant Week

CRAVN - 11549 E. 9 Mile Road

  • All lattes $5
  • Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich - $7.99
  • $2 coney dogs
  • CRAVN Sample Box - $18.99
  • 15% off entire order when mentioning Warren Restaurant Week

Flame & Fusion - 29208 Hoover Rd.

  • Smash Burger Combo with Fries and Soda – $9.99
  • 4 pcs. Fried Chicken Combo with Fries and Soda – $9.99
  • Chicken, Lamb or Mix Gyro – $9.99
  • Chicken, Lamb or Mix Rice Platter – $9.99
  • Any Sub Sandwich with Fries – $10.99
  • 3 pcs. Birria Tacos – $9.99
  • Family Deal: 2 Rice Platter, 10 pcs. Fried Chicken, 10 pcs. Boneless or Wing Ding, Large Fries – $39.99
  • *Must mention Warren Restaurant Week

Hitching Post - 11203 East 8 Mile Rd.

  • Smash Burger or Perch Sandwich for $13

Khan’s Hot Chicken - 28893 Bunert Rd.

  • 15% off for every menu meal and free drinks

Kuhnhenn Brewing Co. - 5919 Chicago Road

  • Friday April, 10th – 1/2 OFF Personal Pizza
  • Saturday, April 11th – Buy One Root Beer Get One Free
  • Sunday, April 12th – $4.00 Stuffed Pretzel
  • Monday, April 13th – Free Popcorn
  • Tuesday, April 14th – Soft Bavarian Pretzel Sticks (4 with Hot Cheese) $6
  • Wednesday, April 15th – Giant Pretzel (with Hot Cheese and Mustard) $12
  • Thursday, April 16th – Free Growler Bottle with Any Growler Fill
  • Must mention Warren Restaurant Week

Leasons - 11475 13 Mile Rd.

  • Pick Any 2 for $9.99 - Small Shake, Small Sundae, Hamburger, Chili Fries, Cheese Stix

Leo’s Coney Island - 28501 Hoover Road

  • Monday: $1.99 Coney’s
  • Tuesday: Dine-In for a Cup of Coffee
  • Wednesday: Wings are 99¢ a wing
  • Thursday: $2.99 for a Soup with a Salad Purchase (excluding mini tossed salad)
  • Friday: $2.99 for Soup with a Fish Meal
  • Saturday and Sunday: Free Scoop of Ice Cream with a Dinner Purchase
  • 10% off your regular priced bill (does not include any specials)

Lisa Tori’s Pizza - 6768 12 Mile Rd.

  • Large 1 Topping Pizza $13.99
  • Large 2 Topping Breakfast Pizza $17.99

Little Italy Pizza - 28825 Hoover

  • Monday and Tuesday: $9.99 Large One Topping, Round or Square
  • Wednesday and Thursday: $19.99 2 Medium Pizzas (one with 3 toppings and one with 1 topping)
  • Friday-Sunday: $49.99 Mega Meal Deal – 2 Medium Pizzas (one 3 topping and one 1 topping), 10 Wings (bone in or boneless), Small Specialty Salad, 10 pc Cheese Bread, and 2Lt Pepsi Product

Louie’s Ham and Corned Beef - 11450 E 9 Mile and Hoover

  • 2 Coney Dogs, Fries & a Drink – $11.99
  • Louie’s Special Corned Beef Egg Rolls & a Drink – $11.99
  • Breakfast Sandwich (Ham, Bacon, or Sausage) & Orange Juice – $10.99
  • As a thank you to all our loyal customers, Mama’s homemade rice pudding is on the house all Restaurant Week long.

Lumberyard Pub & Grub - 26700 Schoenherr Rd

  • Daily Special: 1/3 Burger with French Fries and Pint of Beer $10.99
  • Tuesdays: $2 Tacos
  • Fridays: Fish Friday: Fish Sandwich $12, 2 pc. Dinner $14, 3 pc. Dinner $16

Magic Spice – Vegetarian Indian Eats - 32818 Ryan Road

  • Complete 3-Course Meal for $20

Malone’s Tavern - 32350 Van Dyke

  • Appetizer Special: Dublin Chips with our Homemade Sauce $4
  • Dinner Entrées: 1/2 Slab of Baby Back Ribs Served with Fries $18, Dublin Burger with Dublin Chips $14, Cajun Dill Salmon Served with Rice $16, Chicken Chipotle Pasta with Garlic Bread $16
  • Dessert: Maker’s Mark Bread Pudding $8.50

Mexico City Restaurant - 32500 Van Dyke Ave.

  • Specials dine-in only, free chips and salsa with every order!
  • Warren Restaurant Week Special: Mention restaurant week and receive FREE dessert of your choice when you purchase two entrees!
  • Monday – Wet Burrito Entree $13.99
  • Taco Tuesday – Tacos only $1.99 each!
  • Wednesday – Sizzling Fajita Plate – $15.99
  • Thursday – Alambre Taco Entree – $13.99

Middle Eats - 32040 Van Dyke Ave.

  • $10.99 Chicken Shawarma Bowl, must mention restaurant week

Munch House Eatery - 5949 E 10 Mile Rd

  • Main Menu Item + Fries + Kool-Aid = $10 ($15 value)

NextBite - 23940 Dequindre Rd.

  • Famous Chicken 65 Sandwich - $6.99

NYC Halal Eats Warren - 5377 E. 12 Mile Rd.

  • 15% OFF All Menu Items, 50% OFF All Lemonades

Petey’s Pizzeria - 30830 Ryan Rd

  • Large 2 Topping Pizza & Bread for $20
  • 2 Large 1 Topping Pizza for $30

Pour Advice - 11650 E 13 Mile Road (13 & Hoover)

  • Monday thru Friday 11 AM – 3 PM - $10 Chicken Quesadilla, Nachos, Cheeseburger w/ff, Grilled Ham & Cheese w/ff, or Chicken Tenders w/ff
  • Monday: $10 Ma’s Meatloaf with Mashed Potatoes, Corn & Coleslaw, HAPPY HOUR ALL DAY
  • Tuesday: $2 Tacos (Beef or Chicken), $10 Quesadilla or Nachos
  • Wednesday: $10 Cheeseburgers & French Fries, $5 Bourbons
  • Thursday: $12 1/2 Slab mouthwatering BBQ Ribs, Fries & Coleslaw
  • Friday: $10 Fish & Chips (Cod or Grouper) Served with Coleslaw
  • Saturday & Sunday: Enjoy your choice of Chicken & Waffles, Eggs & Meat, Biscuits & Gravy, or Pancakes and Waffles. Includes 2 mimosas for only $25

Rusty Rooster Saloon - 11557 E. 12 Mile Rd.

  • Buy a Regular Priced Entree and Second is Half Off

Saroki’s Crispy Chicken & Pizza - 15150 East 14 Mile Rd.

  • 12 Piece Tender, 4 Honey Butter Biscuits, and 3 Sauces of your choice; $21.20
  • Large Any 2 Topping Pizza for $11.99
  • 2x Large 1 Topping Pizzas for $21.20

A Slice of Rome Pizzeria - 32801 Hayes Rd.

  • Large 16” Pizza up to 4 Toppings, lus Free 10 Piece Wings $24.99
  • Medium 14” Pizza up to Toppings, plus Free Cheesy Garlic Sticks $19.99
  • Large 16” 4 Topping Pizza plus 2 Cans of Pop, Cheesy Garlic Sticks, 2 Dipping Sauce & 10 Free Wings $30.99

Table 53 Pizzeria - 32270 Van Dyke Ave.

  • Dine In Special for Two: Two 8″ Subs of Your Choice, Side Salad and 2 Fountain Drinks $15

Tipsy’s Bar + Grill - 7280 E 12 Mile Road

  • Monday: Soup: Hungarian Mushroom, 2 for $4 Sliders, Irish Pub Burger w/Fries $12
  • Tuesday: Soup: Chicken Tortilla, 2 for $4 Tacos, Chili or Queso Smothered Burrito Plate $12
  • Wednesday: Soup: Spinach Tortellini, Sausage and Cheese Manicotti w/ Soup or Salad $12
  • Thursday: Soup: Dill Pickle, Polish Combo Plate $17.50
  • Friday: Soup: French Onion, New York Strip, Potato, and Veggie $16, Blackened Catfish w/Veggie Alfredo $15
  • Saturday/Sunday: Brunch Menu 11am – 3pm, Soup: Egg Drop, Any Stir Fry $10

Vivio’s Warren - 3601 E 12 Mile Rd.

  • $12 Two Gun Louie Pizza Square, Vivio’s Classic Pepperoni Pizza

Zestia Greek Street Food - 5753 E 12 Mile Rd.

  • Free Fry combo with any entree, must mention Warren restaurant week

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