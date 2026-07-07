Warren school district closes as police investigate digital threat

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Fitzgerald School District in Warren is closed today (Tuesday, July 7) as the Warren police Department investigates a digital threat.

We're told that investigators are working to identify the source of the threat, which came in on Monday. The validity of the threat has not been concerned, but school district admin decided to cancel all summer classes and activities on Tuesday just to be safe.

The following message pops up when you visit the school district's website:

"Out of an abudance of caution, all summer school operations will be closed Tuesday, July 7, 2026 for Fitzgerald Public Schools.

Parents planning to send students to Summer Camp, Summer School or Camp Fitz should plan to make alternative arrangements.

Summer Central Enrollment at Westview Lower Elementary will be closed also. Enrollment questions can be sent to Shana Ramsey, summer Central Enrollment secretary."

Anyone with more information about this threat is asked to call the Warren Police Department Detective Bureau at (586)574-4810.

