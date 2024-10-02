Warren substitute teacher set to spend 2 years in jail after watching porn in class

MT. CLEMENS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A substitute teacher could spend at least two years in jail after watching porn in a Warren classroom with kids present.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, 62-year-old Francesco Iaquinta, Livonia man, has been arraigned.

Investigators say Iaquinta taught at the Academy of Warren for the first time on Sept. 24. Authorities say he watched pornography in the classroom while touching himself.

Iaquinta was charged with:



Distributing Sexually Explicit, Visual or Verbal Matter to children (two-year felony)

Obscene Disorderly Conduct, a 90-day misdemeanor.

He was arraigned in 37th Warren District Court, with his bond set at $25,000 cash/surety. He has another court appearance set for next week.﻿

"As a trusted educator, the defendant had a responsibility to provide a safe and focused learning environment for students," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido via press release. "Instead, he violated that trust. This behavior is unacceptable, and we are committed to pursuing justice to ensure that such misconduct has no place in our schools."