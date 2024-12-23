Warren Superintendent, Food Services Director charged after being arrested with marijuana on school grounds

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Superintendent and the Food Service Director at a Warren School district have been charged after allegedly having marijuana on school grounds and driving under the influence of marijuana last weekend.

Police say that Superintendent Hollie Stange, 38, and Food Services Director Amanda Carroll, 38, smoked marijuana in Carroll's vehicle on Friday, Dec. 20, at a plaza near the corner of 9 Mile Rd. and Ryan Rd within 1,000 feet of school grounds.

The woman drove away in separate vehicles and were separately pulled over, with a weapon being found in Stange's vehicle.

Stange has been charged with the following:



Possession of Marijuana on School Grounds, a two year felony

Possession of a Weapon in a Weapon Free Zone, a 93-day misdemeanor

Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated, a 93-day misdemeanor.

Carroll has been charged with the following:

Possession of Marijuana on School Grounds, a two year felony

Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated Second Offense, a one-year misdemeanor

Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated with an Occupant less than 16 years old, a one-year misdemeanor.

Both women have been placed on leave after a unanimous vote from the school board. Both woman were arraigned the day after the arrests, with an interim bond set at $5,000 cash/surety for each women. A Bond hearing is scheduled for later this afternoon.

"These allegations are deeply troubling. These women are not only responsible for their own conduct but are entrusted with the well-being of our children. Engaging in alleged illegal drug use near school property and driving under the influence is a betrayal of that trust and puts our community at significant risk. We will pursue justice to ensure accountability and uphold the safety and integrity of our schools," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido in a statement on the charges.

Below is the statement sent to parents of students at Fitzgerald: