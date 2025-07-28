Warren woman killed, baby hospitalized after being hit by pickup truck in Holly Twp.

HOLLY TWP. (WXYZ) — A Warren woman who was holding a baby was hit and killed by a car in a parking lot in Holly Township on Sunday evening, according to Michigan State Police.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. at Alex's Market and Grill.

When troopers got to the scene, they found the woman, 29, lying face down unresponsive on the ground. After emergency personnel tried to perform CPR, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say that the child, a 1-year-old girl, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Investigators tell us the woman was holding her child while removing or placing another child into a Ford Explorer. When that was happening, the driver of a Ford pickup truck pulled out of a nearby parking spot and ran over the woman and her child.

Troopers talked to the 72-year-old driver of that pickup truck at the scene, and arrested the man after they had a suspicion he was on drugs. Investigators plan to finish their report and submit it to the prosecutor's office.

“It does appear at this time that impaired driving is the cause of this crash," said F/Lt. Mike Shaw on X. "While many drivers are aware of the impacts of alcohol while driving, we continue to remind drivers the same is true for drug impairment. It does not matter if they are prescribed drugs, marijuana or over the counter, they all impact your ability to drive.”