Wash the water bottle, and more ways to help kids stay healthy this school year

(WXYZ) — It’s that time of the year when kids are getting ready to return to the classroom. And back to school means children will once again be in close quarters, giving germs plenty of opportunity to spread.

It always happens — when kids go back to school, they don't just bring homework home, they also bring home germs. That’s because kids are not only in large group settings — but they also sit and work close to each other. This allows germs to spread through coughing, sneezing, and even touching.

So what can be done? Well, the most important thing kids can do at school is wash their hands really well. You can tell them to sing the ABC song. That takes about 20 seconds, which is how long it takes to get rid of harmful germs.

I also recommend sending a small bottle of hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Students can keep it in their school desk, locker or backpack. That way, if they don’t have access to soap and water, they can still kill off germs that may be on their hands.

It's also a good idea to talk to your kids about not sharing water bottles, food, and personal items like pencils, calculators, and erasers at school. Other ways to keep germs at bay is to tell them to avoid rubbing their eyes or placing their hands in their mouth. And if they have to cough or sneeze, to do so into the crook of their elbow if tissues aren’t available.

One final piece of advice is once kids return home, be sure their water bottles go directly into the sink to get washed. Those things often get dropped on messy floors or tables, and they can easily pick up germs.

If kids are healthy, growing well, and eating different kinds of foods, they likely don’t need a multivitamin. Having said that, we know families can be super busy. And making nutritious home-cooked meals isn't always possible. So if you want to give your child vitamins that are formulated for their age group, that’s generally OK. However, talk to your pediatrician first.

Lastly, before your child returns back to the classroom, make sure their immunizations are up to date. Vaccines help save lives. They can prevent diseases that used to seriously harm or even kill babies, kids, and grown-ups. Childhood vaccines are not only safe but highly effective and an easy way to keep your family and community healthy. If you have questions or are not sure if your child is up to date with their vaccines, then please speak with your family doctor.